Prayagraj: The existence of 45-km-long mythical Saraswati river underneath the confluence of Sangam in Allahabad (old name) has generated a lot of curiosity among seers and saints as well as residents.

Scientists of National Geographical Research Institute (NGRI) with the help of electromagnetic survey, have arrived at the conclusion that 12,000 year old ancient and sacred river; the description of which could be found in Rig Veda, has been holding a huge reservoir of water.

The Saraswati river flowing on the riverbed of the Sangam confluence, is 45-km-long, has a width of four kilometre and depth of 15 metres. The Sangam confluence is the meeting point of three rivers such as Ganga, Jamuna and Saraswati. But, the Saraswati river had become extinct several thousand years ago.

The river has been holding 2,700 million cubic metres (MCM) of sand deposits as well as 1000 MCM water, with the capacity to irrigate land, ranging from 1300 sqft to 2000 sqft. Besides, the river also helps in balancing the water-level of Ganga and Yamuna rivers.

Earlier in 2016, a seven-member team had been constituted by the Union Water Resources Ministry, to undertake the study of mythical Saraswati river. The panel in its findings had hinted the existence of the ancient river. Thereafter, a joint team of researchers drawn from CSIR and NGRI conducted the survey from Prayagraj to Kaushambi.