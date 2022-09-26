Dehradun (Uttarakhand): The Special Investigation Team began probe into the Ankita Bhandari murder case. Once again, a team of forensic experts arrived at the crime spot in the Vanantra Resort to collect the evidence. Before the demolition of the resort, the forensic team had collected evidence from the spot. SIT in-charge DIG P Renuka Devi said, "All the evidence used in the forensic examination is intact."

On the other hand, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "There will be no laxity on the part of administration while investigating the case. All evidence collected from the Vanantra Resort is safe. The SIT has been constituted and the DIG level officer has been given the responsibility to crack the case. I am confident that SIT will submit its report at the earliest. So that accused will get the stringent punishment."

"We will also request the High Court to set up a Fast Track court for a speedy trial of the case. The outcome of the trial in the case will be a deterrent for others. The investigation in the case has been going on at a fast pace. The SIT has been set up and a DIG rank official is heading the team. The evidence collected from the spot is intact. No one can tamper with the evidence," he said.