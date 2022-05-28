Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, while speaking on the Hijab row resurfacing in the state, said on Saturday, "There is no need of raising an issue. The court has already given its judgment." He further added that everyone is following the court's directive. "Whatever decision courts take, it has to be followed," the Chief Minister said.

Moreover, Karnataka Education Minister B.C. Nagesh on Saturday stated that only uniforms are allowed at school and college campuses across the state. He stressed on following the order of the Karnataka High Court as well.

The hijab issue came to the fore in the state once again on Thursday as a group of students from the University College in Mangaluru boycotted classes and staged a protest on the campus alleging that a few Muslim girl students are attending classes wearing the head-scarf.

Earlier on March 14, the Karnataka High Court ruled that wearing a Hijab is not an essential religious practice of Islam. (with Agency inputs)