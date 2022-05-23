Punjab: Giani Harpreet Singh, Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib on Monday has appealed to Sikhs to carry licensed weapons. The Jathedar added that every Sikh needs to carry a licensed modern weapon in view of the current situation in the country and in the state.

The Jathedar made the remarks on the occasion of the enthronement day of Guru Hargobind. He further said that the doctrine of Miri and Peeri was given by Guru Gobind Singh and that when the Mughal rulers had invaded India, it was Guru Hargobind who had taught the Sikhs to be armed. He said that now we too need to learn acrobatics with Gatka (martial arts).

The Jathedar further shed light on the life of Guru Hargobind and conveyed the message to the Sangat to give up drugs and fight for the Guru Granth Sahib. He conveyed a message to the Sikh Sangat on the day of Guru Hargobind’s enthronement, mentioning the wars fought by them. He also appealed to the Sikh community to walk the path laid down by the Guru.

"Today, it is necessary for all Sikhs to adhere to the Bani (Holy Text), to be armed and to legally possess the modern weapons of today's age," Jatedhar said.

Rashtriya Hindu Parishad president Vijay Bhardwaj reacting to Jatedhar’s statement said that the latter, as the head of the highest body representing the Sikh community, can make statements for the community. However, Bharadwaj appealed to the Hindu community to keep their licensed weapons in their homes.

