New Delhi: MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Monday held a press conference wherein he has assured that the MEA has so far been able to accelerate the evacuation process and successfully bring back around 8,000 Indians despite there being several complexities amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

"As of now, six flights have arrived, carrying around 1400 Indian citizens. Four flights have arrived from Bucharest (Romania) and two flights from Budapest (Hungary) for the evacuation," he clarified. "Situation on the ground continues to be complex and fluid, some of them quite concerning, but we've been able to accelerate our evaluation process. About 8,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine since we issued an advisory, not since the conflict began," he added.

He further clarified that the MEA has decided to deploy special envoys to the four countries bordering Ukraine. "Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will be going to Romania, Kiren Rijiju to the Slovak Republic, Hardeep Puri to Hungary, and VK Singh to Poland, to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process," Bagchi informed.

On behalf of the MEA, Bagchi requested the Indians stuck in the war zone to go to West Ukraine and not reach the border directly as there's a rush there and it may take more time. "Go to nearby cities, seek shelter there. We're making arrangements there, our teams will help you. Don't panic, we have enough flights," he reaffirmed, while directly addressing the Indians stranded in Ukraine. He further clarified that the authorities have found a new route through Moldova, which is operational now and would make the evacuation of Indians through Romania possible, adding that Scindia shall be overseeing the situations there.

Bagchi also assured humanitarian help for the stranded people, saying, "We will send humanitarian aid including medicines to Ukraine as requested by the Ukrainian Ambassador."

