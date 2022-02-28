New Delhi: The Congress party, on Monday, asked the Government of India to immediately share its plan for the evacuation of the stranded Indian students in Ukraine. While addressing the media, Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak said, "Last night, we have seen a video from the Ukraine-Poland border, wherein various students from our country are being beaten up, what is it, if not a matter of shame for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government at the Centre that they have decided to turn a blind eye and deaf ear to this entire terrible situation in which Indians have landed in Ukraine."

"Modi ji was so busy in electioneering that his government did not consider it necessary to issue an advisory in advance to students in Ukraine, as had been done by other countries like the United States," she further added.

Earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also shared a video of stranded students in Ukraine, while tweeting, "My heart goes out to the Indian students suffering such violence and their family watching these videos. No parent should go through this. The GOI must urgently share the detailed evacuation plan with those stranded as well as their families. We can’t abandon our own people."

To this tweet, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had replied, "Due to wrong strategy and lack of foresight, thousands of our children are trapped in Ukraine. Things are getting worse and time is running out. Protecting Indian citizens and their lives should be our first duty."

Read: Sharad Pawar urged EAM to expedite evacuation of students stranded on Ukraine-Poland border: NCP