New Delhi: Ahead of his visit to Germany, Denmark and France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said his visit to Europe comes at a time the region faces many challenges and that he intends to strengthen the spirit of cooperation with India's European partners. In a statement, Modi said he will be visiting Berlin on May 2 at the invitation of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Following that, Modi said, he will travel to Copenhagen on May 3-4 at the invitation of his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen to hold bilateral engagements and also participate in the Second India-Nordic Summit. "On the way back to India, I will make a brief stopover in Paris, France for a meeting with Emmanuel Macron, President of France," Modi said.

"My visit to Europe comes at a time when the region faces many challenges and choices. Through my engagements, I intend to strengthen the spirit of cooperation with our European partners, who are important companions in India's quest for peace and prosperity," the prime minister said. The visit comes amid the Ukraine crisis, which has united much of Europe against Russia.

Addressing a special briefing, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said PM Modi will be leaving on a visit to three countries for bilateral as well as multilateral engagements. The newly-appointed Foreign Secretary informed that Prime Minister will hold wide-ranging interactions with political leadership in these countries. He will also engage with the Indian diaspora and the top industrialists and CEOs during his visit. "PM's three days and three-nation tour have an intense schedule with a substantial and comprehensive agenda, including wide-ranging interactions with political leadership with these countries, the Indian diaspora and the top industrialists and CEOs," he added.

Kwatra said PM Modi will meet Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Germany. The two leaders will co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC). "The 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) will be followed by a high-level roundtable where PM and Chancellor Scholz will interact with the top CEOs of both countries. PM Modi will also interact and address the Indian diaspora in Germany," he said.

Energy security will be among key areas of discussions during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-day visit to Germany, Denmark and France, the Foreign Secretary said. Kwatra said the overall focus of the talks will be to broaden the bilateral engagement, but noted that the situation in Ukraine is set to come up in his talks. The foreign secretary said energy security has assumed greater significance in the backdrop of the current geopolitical developments and the issue will figure in Modi's talks with European leaders. About the conflict in Ukraine, Kwatra said India always maintained that there should be cessation of hostilities in that country and the crisis should be resolved through dialogue.

(With agency inputs)