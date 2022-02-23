New Delhi: Amid heightening tension between Russia and Ukraine, Roman Masarik, charge d' affairs in the embassy of the Czech Republic, New Delhi on Wednesday told ETV Bharat in an interview that the European Union (EU) countries held an in-depth discussion on the Ukraine crisis with EAM Jaishankar on Tuesday. Jaishankar is currently in Paris.

The charge d'affaires said that India plays a very objective role and has always stressed the need to de-escalate tension. "We are supporting this as the situation is quite dangerous and we don't want to escalate it. EU is supporting the Indian policy in this regard. The Czech Republic will be at the helm of the EU from the 1st of July. Therefore, it will also be one of our priorities that the rule of law must be maintained," he said.

When asked if the EU is looking for imposing sanctions on Russia as other countries had, the diplomat said, "The Czech Republic is a small member country of European Union, so we will definitely coordinate our decision with all other member states of the European Union and the decision will be taken soon. And I think the decision will have a strong impact on Russia".

He noted that the Czech Republic comprises a strong community of Russians as well as Ukrainians while adding that they are very nervous as to how the situation will evolve. "We hope the situation comes back to normal and that there will be no violation of international law", added charge d' affaires Roman Masarik.

Meanwhile, war fears grow as Russia's Parliament has agreed on a request from its president Vladimir Putin to use the country's military forces outside the country- a move that could allow a broader attack on Ukraine. Putin made his request in a letter to the upper house of Parliament, the Federation Council, to formalize any Russian military deployment.

