Lucknow: With Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections round the corner, the BJP leaders have expedited the process of laying the foundation stones for the new projects to woo the voters.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kanpur metro project. The city is also a major industrial hub in Uttar Pradesh and is expected to see more business projects coming its way.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat's senior reporter, Anamika Ratna, UP industry minister, Satish Mahana, who also is an MLA from Kanpur seat, touched upon several topics ranging from politics to progress to recent raids in Uttar Pradesh.

On Industrial progress in Uttar Pradesh

Claiming Uttar Pradesh was called a 'ransom' state and people were apprehensive about investing in the state, Mahana said the situation has "changed now" as the state is witnessing several startups under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Many sick industries were also revived with the help of the state government, the minister said.

"Earlier, we used to receive 100 applications from investors for setting up 10 manufacturing units in Uttar Pradesh. Now, we are accepting applications from thousands for setting up the same 10 manufacturing units," he said.

About investments in Kanpur, the UP industry minister said the city has seen the establishment of masala, toiletries, spare parts as well as ordnance factories in recent times.

On I-T raids

On multiple raids by the income tax department in Uttar Pradesh, especially since the state assembly election is drawing closer, Mahana said it was their job as people had amassed huge disproportionate assets.

"When people are amassing disproportionate assets during the election time, the raids will follow," he said.

Asked about the outcry over raids on the houses of Piyush Jain, a leading perfume businessman from Kannauj, the industry minister said: "Everyone knows the 'Kannauj connection' and the place is closer to which party leader's residence".

"Opposition members have been expressing their anger at such raids. Disproportionate assets to the tune of at least 300 crore were recovered during the raids on the house of Piyush Jain," he said.

'Tika and chandan politics'

The industry minister reacted to Congress president Sonia Gandhi's comment that 'a sense of insecurity is prevailing in the country' and India's 'Ganga-Jamuna' culture was in danger.

"Before 2014, the country was marred by corruption. PM Modi led NDA government took the cudgels to remove corruption from society. That's why the opposition is saying that 'Ganga Jamuna tehjeeb' is in danger," he said.

"Opposition parties who had nothing to do with 'tika and chandan' are now talking about the same to garner votes," said Mahana.

"Those who fired bullets on Ram Bhakts are talking about tika and chandan," he added.

On Akhilesh Yadav

Reacting to the leader of opposition Akhilesh Yadav's claim that UP achieved progress in roads and highways during the Samajwadi government and that BJP was reaping the benefits, Mahana asked if Akhilesh Yadav ever thought of constructing Bundelkhand Expressway.

"During the outbreak of Covid-19, Samsung shifted their plant from China and started manufacturing 'display' spares in Uttar Pradesh. Whose government was at that time?" Mahana asked.