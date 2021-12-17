Kohapur: Kolhapur-based Leena Nair, who has recently been appointed as the global CEO at France-based international fashion giant Chanel, is in the limelight all across the world. Her achievement is seen as a reason for celebration by the fellow Kolhapur residents.

Nair's childhood friend Dr Deepa Wankhade, who is currently staying in Kolhapur, talks about the memories she shared with Nair, the kind of child, friend and daughter Leena has been to her close ones and her excitement over the news of her friend achieving such an extraordinary feat.

While talking about Leena's early days, Dr Deepa said that she has always been very hard-working and focused ever since she was a child. "If her mother was alive today, she would have been extremely proud of her daughter. She believed in Leena and her abilities very firmly. It's the only thing I feel bad about. Her mother should have seen her daughter become the strong, successful woman Leena has transformed into," she said.

Dr Deepa further said that Leena has always been a kind-hearted person with a happy-go-lucky attitude. "She was always the people's favourite and everyone knew her. She had a way of inspiring everyone she knew. I am sure anyone who knows her must be extremely happy for her," she affirmed.

She also highlighted the fact that Leena was an all-rounder and shined in all fields, including her academics, sports, arts and whatnot. "She had the midas touch, she turned everything she touched into gold. She has always been and always will be an achiever, the sky is the limit for her," she added.

On asking how Kolhapur looks at her now, she said that it'll be Diwali in Kolhapur the day she arrives there. "Kolhapur is not a big city. And for a girl coming from a small town to achieve such a feat is a big deal. The entire city is extremely proud of her," she added

Also read: Leena Nair named global CEO of French fashion house Chanel