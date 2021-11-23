Dehradun: With Uttarakhand being a military-dominated state, the significance of military families increase dramatically during state elections. This also happens to be the reason behind an increase in talks about military valour and martyrdom in recent days, including among the political spectrum, wherein every political side is referring to the welfare of military families. ETV Bharat, however, will describe to you the real situation of such families in the state today.

Be it Shaurya Diwas, Republic Day or Independence Day, ETV Bharat reaches among the military families every time, bringing out stories about the martyrs. Every single time, ETV Bharat familiarizes its viewers with troubles that many families of Uttarakhand are facing after losing their loved ones. Stories such as those of 35 soldiers of Uttarakhand martyred in the Kargil war, including the valour of martyr Rajesh Gurung, or the pain of the family of Kargil martyr Vijay Bhandari, always find their way to our readers. Simultaneously, we have expressed ourselves regarding ground reality and situations. Before the election season, once again ETV Bharat has reached among such families, where we interact with them, learning about their reality and condition.

Honour of martyrs' families white lie: Meena Rana, the wife of Subedar Jay Prakash Rana who was martyred in 1989, recently spoke to ETV Bharat regarding the increase in military felicitations in Uttarakhand. Rana, whose father was also martyred while serving in the armed forces, opined that all recent talks about honouring the fallen and their family members, as well as providing support to them, are white lies.

Living in a rented house for 32 years: Rana further claims that due to the upcoming state elections, the state government is honouring the families merely as an election gimmick. Stating that herself, the widow of a martyr, has been stumbling from door to door for the last 32 years, she says many promises of providing jobs and land were made but none have come to fruition till this point.

Government forgets all promises: Referring to the electoral atmosphere in the state, Rana says that the government is merely toying with public emotions. She notes that the politicians are trying to capitalize on the public sentiment using the martyrs' families. Highlighting that the wives of the martyrs simply get shawls draped around them and are left with no one around them, Rana clarifies that she does not yearn for a shawl, nor does she desire a bouquet.

Politics in the name of martyrs: Pointing towards the Sainik Samman Yatra being organized by the Uttarakhand Sainik Kalyan Board, Rana says that several organizations of ex-servicemen are insulting the martyrs.

Sainik Samman limited to two programmes throughout the year: We had the chance to interact with Sunita Lama, yet another such brave woman. Lama noted that immediately after a soldier attains martyrdom, politicians and other people are seen standing beside the family, but eventually, everyone forgets about them. The government, she points out, forgets about announcements and promises it made previously, and ultimately the act of honouring soldiers remains limited to invitations sent across twice a year.

Sunita claims that several governments across the years assured her various things: sometimes a government job, at other times the assurance of building a door in the memory of the martyr. However, to date, neither did her son receive a government job nor did her husband get the respect of a martyr.

Martyrdom not received: We talked to Dhiren Veer Lama, an ex-serviceman who lost his younger brother, Viren Veer Lama, to the war. Lama said that his family has been serving in the armed forces for the last three generations, approximately since the British period. According to Lama, his grandparents as well as several relatives of his have served in the forces, and there are more who continue to provide their service.

Dhiren Veer, too, opines that he does not care much for the military honours. The martyrs' names, he says, are being used for political benefits rather than helping the families.

All in all, the situation of all the martyrs' families are similar. If we cast an eye on their condition, it seems that all the announcements made for them until now have been blank. If the government had truly implemented its promises, the family of the martyrs would not have to live in misery.