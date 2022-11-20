Thrissur(Kerala): The funeral rites of the deceased ETV Bharat's Kerala desk journalist Niveditha Sooraj (26) were concluded in her hometown in Thrissur on Sunday, a day after she was killed in a car accident in Hyderabad. The rites began at 10:30 am at her homestead Viruthiparambil house, in Iringalakuda in the Thrissur district.

A number of bereaved relatives, friends, and colleagues marked their presence at the funeral. ETV Bharat's Kerala State Head K Praveen Kumar and State President MV Vineetha from the Kerala Union of Working Journalists paid their respects.

Niveditha Sooraj died in a car accident in the Bhagyalatha area of Hayath Nagar on Saturday morning. She was hit and run over by a speeding car heading from LB Nagar towards Hayath Nagar while she was crossing the road to board her office bus at around 5 am. She was thrown off by the speeding car, which then ran over her, and injured another one of her colleagues Sonali Chawre.

The car driver fled from the spot immediately after the accident. The police however were successful in tracing the car and arresting the driver. They have registered a case against the culprit.

Niveditha is survived by her parents Sooraj and Bindu, and her brother Sivaprasad. She was associated with ETV Bharat as a content editor since May 2021 and has also worked as a reporter for TV's Thrissur Bureau.