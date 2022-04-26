Chennai: The Tamil Nadu legislative assembly allocated Rs 10 crores to set up India’s first Wildlife Sanctuary for Slender Loris in areas covering Dindigul and Karur Districts in Tamil Nadu. Slender Loris is listed as ‘endangered’ and the sanctuary will help in its protection & scientific management.

On April 21, the ETV Bharat Tamil Nadu portal reported the status of endangered deities, Slender Loris. Slender loris mostly lives among the trees in the rainforests of India and Sri Lanka. It is a small nocturnal mammal measuring 18-26 cm, 7-10 cm long, weighing 85-350 g, and eats insects, bird eggs, small lizards, and leaf litter.

Slender Loris breastfeeds her cubs till 6-7 months and is found in the forests of the Dindigul and Karur districts. A detailed report on endangered species was published on the ETV Bharat Tamil portal.

