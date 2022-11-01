Morbi: ETV Bharat Gujarat team on Monday visited the Oreva company, a private company that has come under the scanner following the Morbi bridge collapse. The Oreva Group (Ajanta Manufacturing Private Limited), although with no prior experience in bridge construction or maintenance, was assigned to renovate the bridge by the Morbi municipality.

ETV Bharat Gujarat team, on reaching there, top officials of the firm could not be reached and the company has abstained from commenting on the matter. No official statement has been made so far by the organisation, which was assigned to maintain the century-old cable bridge. It may be recalled that nine top management officials were taken into custody by police for interrogation.

Because of the seriousness of the incident, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has announced statewide mourning on November 2. The decision was taken after a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gandhinagar. The incident has sent shockwaves across the country and has raised serious concerns over the breach of safety measures.