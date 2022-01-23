Lucknow: In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Omprakash Rajbhar, former cabinet minister and president of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), gave an insight into the efforts, aims and ambitions of his alliance in the upcoming Assembly election. While he is generally in the headlines for his controversial statements and merciless attack on the Yogi Adityanath government, in this interview he said that Brahmins of the state have been suffering since Yogi came into power. Omprakash Rajbhar has formed an alliance with Samajwadi Party for the elections, while he consequently remains the leader of 'BJP Roko Abhiyan'.

Why BJP sacked him

In the 2017 UP assembly elections, he had an alliance with the BJP and was also made a minister when the government was formed with a majority, But Rajbhar started putting forth his demands as a minister, which were reportedly not acknowledged by the party. Consequently, he started giving out controversial statements about the party, making headlines that are disadvantageous to the BJP.

As a result of his continuous criticism of the party, on 20 May 2019, he was sacked from the cabinet, citing anti-coalition activities. Since then Omprakash Rajbhar has launched a campaign against BJP. With the alliance he has just made with the SP, Rajbhar intends to remove the BJP government from power in Uttar Pradesh.

Rajbhar said that it does not matter whether or not his party is given any seats in the upcoming elections. "I don't want seats, I'll be happy if Akhilesh Yadav doesn't give even one seat to my party. I just want that whoever comes to power should resolve the issues of the masses and BJP cannot do that, evidently. I just want BJP out of power," he said. He also said that nobody in the states is happy with the BJP, including the farmers, unemployed, women, people from backward classes, even the Brahmins.

Poll promises will be carried out

Rajbhar guaranteed that if his alliance comes to power, the promises that are made for the betterment of all the classes and sects of the society will be fulfilled and not just promised. He said that he will facilitate better provisions for the police force, as well as for the farmers of the state. He also affirmed that all the promises he is making will also be taken up as the key agenda by Akhilesh Yadav once he is in power.

Speaking about his predictions about the upcoming elections, he said that his alliance will form the government with majority votes. "I am sure about this because nobody in the state is happy with the Yogi government. The only people who are supporting BJP today are the ignorant people who are either jobless or are surviving on ancestral assets. Anyone who is working hard to make a living will realise how much the prices of everything from a basic matchbox to petrol have risen. Let alone the ordeal of the farmers, the migrants and the lower class people in the state," he said.