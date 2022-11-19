Hyderabad: A promising journalist and content editor at ETV Bharat Kerala desk passed away while her colleague from Uttar Pradesh desk was grievously injured in a car accident at Hayat Nagar in Bhagyalata area of Ranga Reddy district in Hyderabad on Saturday morning.

Nivedita Sooraj (26) was on her way to the office at 5 am when she was hit by a speeding car. The deceased was crossing the road to reach the boarding point of her office bus. She was accompanied by her colleague Sonali Chawre from Maharashtra when the car travelling from LB Nagar to Hayat Nagar hit them.

As per the eyewitnesses, Nivedita was flung into the air and died from the impact on the spot. After the initial crash, the car rammed into the divider and hit Sonali as well leaving her grievously injured. Sonali was rushed to a private hospital in Hyderabad where she is being treated. The driver of the car escaped from the spot. The Hayat Nagar police, however, seized the vehicle. They have registered a case and started the investigation.

Nivedita's body was sent to her home in Thrissur after post-mortem and was handed over to her grieving parents Sooraj and Bindu. The entire team of ETV Bharat offered condolences on the unfortunate incident and observed two minutes of silence. Nivedita had joined ETV Bharat as a content editor in May 2021. She had also worked in Reporter TV's Thrissur Bureau. Her funeral will be held on Sunday at 9:30 am at her residence.