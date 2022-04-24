Aizawl: Mizoram Governor Dr Kambhampati Haribabu Sunday said that ethics and values of the Indian culture and spiritual aspects that direct humans towards inner peace and growth should be promoted among youth. The Governor released the spiritual novel “Nrusimgaha” authored by Dr Challa Krishnaveer Abhishek, Soft Skills Trainer and Akhila Kandivalasa here on Sunday.

The governor expressed his pleasure about how creatively the book addressed the social evils in the society and encouraged every youngster to read the insights into the spiritual roots of the country. He congratulated the authors for their contributions to the promotion of culture.

Dr Abhishek said that he was overjoyed that the book was launched in the presence of the governor whose roots are connected to Andhra University. Akhila expressed her happiness to interact with the governor and listen to the memories of his college days. She also expressed her gratitude to Dr Abhishek.

Also read: Need to popularise Indian culture abroad, says Union Minister Meeenakshi Lekhi