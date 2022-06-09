Kota (Rajasthan): A glaring lapse was detected in the question paper of the CBSE Class 12 maths examination, especially held in Kota and its adjoining areas of Rajasthan. The set one of the maths question paper was carrying the questions of set 3 and the vice-versa. Although some of the students pointed out the goof-up while writing the paper at the exam centres, they were asked by the invigilators to take the exam anyway and that the issues, if any, will be resolved later on. Some of the parents while expressing concern over their wards' future talked to ETV Bharat.

Soma Ganguly, a parent, said, "At the time of checking of answer-sheet, the examiner will be groping in the dark on how to distribute the marks due to mixing of the questions of two different Sets. The students will be at the receiving end of the losses. They will suffer a lot." Another guardian, Soma Shah, said, "I came to know about the lapse yesterday, when my candidate informed me. I am worried about the outcome. Such goof-up was not observed in others states. It was seen in Kota and adjoining areas of Rajasthan."

Kota region: Glaring lapse in CBSE Class 12 maths question paper

Parents Alka Rathore and Dr Babita Solanki echoed similar concerns over the the hodgepodge in CBSE Class 12 maths paper. "Children are depressed. The mistake has been committed by the CBSE, not by the candidates. The students will suffer a loss of 20 marks due to misprint in the question paper. The CBSE should take cognizance of the matter. The future of scores of students is at stake," she said.