New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said that the eradication of manual scavenging is the responsibility of not only the government but also of citizens and society. Speaking at the Swachh Amrit Mahotsav, he said that manual scavenging is a "shameful practice," said an official statement. He presented the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2021 at the event being organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

He said that the government is committed to ensuring that the life of no sanitation worker is put at risk due to unsafe cleaning practices. The President advised the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to extend this mechanical cleaning facility in all the cities. He said that effective management of solid waste is essential to keep the cities clean.

He lauded Safai Mitras and sanitation workers for their continuous service during the Covid-19 pandemic. He appreciated the ‘Safai Mitra Suraksha Challenge' initiative of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs which has been started in 246 cities with the aim to promote mechanical cleaning of sewers and septic tanks.

"The President said that effective management of solid waste is essential to keep the cities clean. On October 1, 2021, Prime Minister has launched 'Swachh Bharat Mission - Urban 2.0' with the goal of making all cities 'waste-free' by 2026. It is obvious that a garbage-free city requires that houses, streets and localities remain garbage-free. He emphasised that the responsibility for the success of this campaign lies with the government as well as all the citizens. We have to ensure that everyone segregates wet and dry waste at home," added the statement.

He said that that this year's Swachh Survekshan Awards assumes special significance as the country is celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. Referring to Mahatma Gandhi's emphasis on cleanliness, the President said that he used to say that “cleanliness is next to godliness”. He also said that Mahatma Gandhi's views on the issue have been carried forward by the Government of India as a mass movement through Swachh Bharat Mission. He stated that our efforts to make the country completely neat and clean are a true tribute to our freedom fighters.

The President said that environment conservation has been an integral part of the traditional lifestyle of India adding that today whole world is emphasising on environment protection in which focus is on to reduce, reuse and recycle the resources. He noted that good examples are coming out of the idea of ​​'Waste to Wealth' and many start-ups are active in these areas. He said that appropriate schemes could be developed to encourage entrepreneurship and investment in these areas.

