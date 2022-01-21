New Delhi: Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police has sought permission from the Tihar Jail officials to prosecute seven jail officials for helping conman Sukesh Chandrashekharand also to investigate corruption charges levelled against 82 jail employees. These employees are accused of taking bribes of crores of rupees from Sukesh while he was languishing in the prison. Permission has been sought from the Tihar administration on behalf of the Delhi Police to register a corruption case against the jail officials.

Regarding this, a letter was addressed to DG Sandeep Goyal of Tihar Jail. The police are waiting for his reply after which the corrupt jail official of Tihar Jail will be investigated under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to sources, the Economic Offences Wing has registered a case of MCOCA against Sukesh regarding the extortion of Rs 220 crore from Aditi Singh, wife of Shivinder Mohan Singhformer, former promoter of Fortis Healthcare.

It is noteworthy that during his stay in Rohini Jail, Sukesh Chandrashekhar had extorted Rs 220 crore from Aditi Singh, wife of former Fortis promoter Shivendra Singh. He did this extortion in the name of getting Aditi Singh's husband out of jail. During this entire episode, he was getting full cooperation from the jail staff. He had disclosed that he had paid bribes of more than Rs 30 crore to the jail staff and officials.

