New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday filed a supplementary charge sheet in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving alleged fraudster Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Chandrasekhar has been accused of impersonating top government officials in order to extort about Rs 200 crore from Aditi Singh, the wife of Shivinder Mohan Singh, the former owner of pharma major Ranbaxy.

The alleged conman was claimed to have scammed Aditi Singh with the promise of securing the release of her husband who was in jail in a money laundering case.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi police claimed in the charge sheet that Mumbai-based Pinky Irani, a close aide to Chandrashekhar, introduced him to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez. Fernandez, not named as an accused in the main case, also appeared before the court. She is an accused in the money laundering probe related to the alleged scam.

The fresh supplementary charge sheet, filed before Additional Sessions Judge Shailendra Malik, also said police have recorded the statements of several people including those of Bollywood actors Fernandez and Nora Fatehi. The court is likely to decide on whether to take cognizance of the charge sheet on Tuesday. Irani was arrested by the EOW of Delhi Police in November, 2022. (PTI)