New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday accepted credentials from envoys of four nations, including Germany and Suriname, at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, an official statement said. Those who presented their credentials were Francisco Teodoro Maldonado Guevara, ambassador of the Republic of Ecuador; Ahmed Ali Dahir, ambassador of the Federal Republic of Somalia; Philipp Ackermann, ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany and Arunkoemar Hardien, ambassador of the Republic of Suriname, the Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said. (PTI)