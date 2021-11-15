New Delhi: In view of the deteriorating air quality levels in the national capital, Arvind Kejriwal-led government on Monday informed the Supreme Court of India that it is ready to impose a complete lockdown in the city. However, the environmental experts believed that Lockdown is not much impactful in the long run but also asserted that it is needed in the current situation of pollution in Delhi.

While speaking to ETV Bharat, renowned environmentalist Vimlendu Jha said, "These measures are emergency measures. Unfortunately, we have to depend on these measures because we don't have any other choice. The air quality index is deteriorating. These measures are stop-gap measures. Post lockdown will be back to square one, we will again be in bad air days, unless and until we look at the main sources of pollution."

He asserted, "Lockdown don't help in the long run. Lockdown can find an emergency relief to Delhi's air but that's also is needed right now."

Earlier, the Supreme Court has rebuked the Delhi government during the hearing on Delhi-NCR's air pollution matter and directed the Centre to call an emergency meeting to take measures like stopping non-essential construction transport, power plants and implementing work from home.

"The Supreme Court had to intervene because our governments have failed miserably. They have failed in curbing air pollution year after year. Before Supreme Court's hearing, the governments were treating this problem as business as usual. It is important to seek accountability when there is a public health crisis," Vimlendu Jha added.

During the hearing, Centre told the Apex Court that stubble burning is not the major cause of worsening air quality in Delhi and northern states, as it contributes to only 4 per cent of the pollution. It concluded that major culprits of air pollution in Delhi NCR are transport, industries, vehicular traffic apart from stubble burning in some areas.

"Supreme Court has called out this unscientific and fake theory peddled by certain members of the government. Main source of pollution in Delhi-NCR is not stubble burning. Until we find the right problem, we won't be able to find the right solution," the environmentalist asserted.