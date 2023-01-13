New Delhi: The Environment Ministers’ session as part of the two-day ‘Voice of Global South Summit’ was held virtually on Thursday. In his opening remarks Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav said, "There is a need for developing policies, which are inclusive and sustainable to reduce inequality and contribute to the empowerment and improvement of the quality of people’s lives."

The topic of the summit was “Balancing growth with environment-friendly lifestyles”. Ministers from 14 countries of the Global South participated in the session. Highlighting the role of India in supporting and raising the voice of the 'Global South', as echoed by PM Modi in his opening remarks on Thursday, Yadav asserted "the role of the developed world in providing the financial and technological assistance to the developing countries."

The Union Minister also raised the problems faced by the Small Island Developing States (SIDS) countries due to climate change and the initiatives taken by India in this regard such as Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), Infrastructure for Resilient Island States (IRIS) and International Solar Alliance (ISA).

The Union Environment Minister also stressed that environment-friendly actions (LiFE Actions) on a mass scale across the globe can be a significant positive contributor to saving our common and only world. He further highlighted that the importance of the Mission LiFE (Lifestyle For Environment) in tackling the global issue of climate change. At the session, the ministers from the Global South raised various problems being faced by the Small Island Developing States (SIDS). Food security, sea level rise, coastal erosion, economic downturn due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and other issues.

Many developing countries highlighted the role of the adaptation policies they are developing to tackle climate change. Issues such as the use of green energy, renewable energy, circular economy, sustainable development, and biodiversity conservation were some of the common attempts mentioned by the developing South at the session.

All the countries congratulated India on the G20 presidency and expected positive outcomes on the topics of blue economy, circular economy, and land degradation. As India heads the G20 Presidency this year, the global arena is now watching New Delhi's decisions and her stand on geopolitical issues in the backdrop of the Russian invasion of Ukraine leading to geopolitical turbulences.