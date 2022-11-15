World urgently needs a paradigm shift from mindless destructive consumption, says Env Min Yadav
Published on: 2 hours ago
New Delhi: World urgently needs a paradigm shift from mindless, destructive consumption to mindful, deliberate utilisation.Our journey towards a planet safe for humanity is one that no nation can undertake alone Hope that fight against climate change will unite the world as one family, says Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav at COP27. (PTI)
