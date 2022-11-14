New Delhi: Environment minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday urged world leaders and citizens to embrace the philosophy of 'Mission LiFE', a movement focusing on mindful and deliberate utilisation of resources, and stressed that the luxury to pass the buck is no longer there. LiFE stands for 'Lifestyle for Environment', a pro-people and pro-planet effort that seeks to shift the world from mindless and wasteful consumption to mindful and deliberate utilisation of natural resources.

Mission LiFE was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 20 in the presence of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. Yadav said climate change goes beyond just policy making and its effects transcend geopolitical borders. Mission LiFE makes the fight against climate change democratic in which everyone can contribute within their capacity, he said. "It (LiFE) inspires us to do all that can be done in our everyday life to protect the environment as stated by our prime minister.

"I call upon world leaders and global citizens to embrace the philosophy of LiFE and extend their support to be the change that they wish to see in the world. The luxury to pass the buck is no longer there," Yadav said at an event held at the India Pavilion at COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt. During the event, a compendium 'Prayaas Se Prabhaav Tak' From Mindless Consumption to Mindful Utilization' by the Union Environment Ministry and the United Nations Development Programme was launched.

The compendium highlighted traditional best practices from India the embody the ethos of LiFE. It also highlights key behaviour change frameworks -- responsible consumption by taking only as much as is needed, using products to the end of their lives, re-purposing or recycling whatever is left over, minimizing waste and emissions to reduce carbon footprint and improve ecological hand-print and living in harmony with nature by practising the philosophy of 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbkam' (the World in One Family).

"We are at a critical juncture in our common fight against climate change, a juncture which requires not just government effort but contribution from all stakeholders, each individual, towards ensuring a sustainable and equitable planet. "The mantra of LiFE, Life style for environment given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi places individual contribution at the centre stage to find solution to problems posed by climate change," he said. (PTI)