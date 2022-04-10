Haridwar (Uttarakhand): The entry of non-Hindus into the Chardham Yatra (Uttarakhand Chardham Yatra) should be prohibited and their entry should be banned, asserted Vishwa Hindu Parishad's firebrand leader Sadhvi Prachi. She pointed out that no Hindu is allowed to go to the religious places of Christians and Muslims, but non-Hindus are allowed to go to the religious places of Hindus.

Therefore, she demanded that the government and administration ban the entry of non-Hindus into the Chardham of Uttarakhand as well. Sadhvi Prachi praised Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath and the way the Uttar Pradesh government is working for Hindutva. Similarly, the Dhami government in Uttarakhand should take tough decisions for the propagation of Hindutva. It may be recalled that the Chardham Yatra of Uttarakhand will start on May 3.

