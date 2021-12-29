Ujjain: Expecting huge footfall of devotees on the New Year, the sanctum sanctorum of Mahakaaleshwar Temple at Ujjain will remain closed for the visitors. Besides, the temple management committee has barred the entry of visitors to the temple from December 30, 2021 and it will remain valid till January 3, 2022.

The administrator of Mahakaaleshwar Jyotirlinga, Ganesh Dhakad, said the footfall of devotees visiting the temple city, has gone up due to the arrival of the New Year. So, we have decided to close the sanctum sanctorum of the temple for the visitors. The sanctum sanctorum will remain closed for five days starting from December 30 to January 3.

Except for the traditional worship which is conducted by priests and employees of the temple, entry to the sanctum sanctorum and Nandi Hall of the temple, for devotees, has been banned.

Earlier, due to the rise in Covid-19 cases, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan had announced the imposition of night curfew, on the basis of which restrictions were imposed on devotees for taking part in morning and night 'aartis' which are performed at the sanctum sanctorum.