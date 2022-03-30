New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the enthusiasm towards this year's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' to be held on April 1 has been phenomenal with lakhs of people having shared their valuable insights and experiences. This year, Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) is schedule to be held at the Talkatora Stadium here.

"The enthusiasm towards this year's Pariksha Pe Charcha has been phenomenal. Lakhs of people have shared their valuable insights and experiences. I thank all those students, parents and teachers who have contributed," Modi tweeted. "Looking forward to the programme on 1st April," he said.

PPC is being organised for the last four years by the Education Ministry's Department of School Education and Literacy. The first three editions of PPC were held in Delhi in an interactive town-hall format. The fourth edition was held online on April 7 last year.

PTI