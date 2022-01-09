Hyderabad: CPI-M national general secretary Sitaram Yechury said that his party would continue to work towards the defeat of the BJP in the Assembly elections that lay ahead. He made this statement while speaking at the closing session of the CPI-M National Working Committee in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Yechury demanded action against those who violated the electoral code, including the Prime Minister, alleging that the BJP has been plotting plans to prevent free and fair elections in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

He further alleged that the BJP has acted undemocratically while in power. He urged the Election Commission to make sure that the elections are fair and every citizen should get to exercise his or her right to vote in accordance with the Constitution. He also took this opportunity to point out how people in Punjab are disappointed with the Prime Minister and therefore were not ready to attend the rally that he was planning to hold in the state.

Yechury highlighted that the number of people who oppose the BJP has increased tremendously in the present situation. He pointed out several things including BJP's failure to handle the Covid pandemic successfully, for the collapse of the medical infrastructure, the increasing unemployment among both educated and uneducated sections, the economic depression the country is facing as well as the increasing prices of petrol.

He also affirmed that an alternative front to fight the BJP will be formed after the election. Talking about the UP Assembly elections, he said that his party firmly support the Akhilesh Yadav led Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh and affirmed that they believe the party to be potential of bringing about a needed positive change in the state.

Also read: BJP digs out Akhilesh Yadav's photo with tainted perfume traders Jain brothers