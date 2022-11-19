Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday directed officials concerned to take immediate action to make all surveillance cameras functional in the state. Strict directions to repair or replace the non-functional CCTV cameras comes at a time when authorities are facing widespread criticism from various quarters over the absence of surveillance cameras even in many busy city roads.

Damaged cameras would be repaired and non-functional ones, using old technology, would be replaced with more advanced ones, the Chief Minister said. Vijayan gave the directions in a meeting called in connection with the operation of police cameras to monitor speeding above limits and traffic violations, a CMO statement here said.

During the meeting, it was suggested that the installation of surveillance cameras should be ensured during the initial stages of construction of major roads. All establishments, which used to attract more than a certain number of customers, should install CCTV cameras and all business institutions should have surveillance cameras with a storage capacity of at least one month, it said.

The Panchayat, Municipal and Police Acts would be amended accordingly in this regard and installation of cameras using the funds of MPs, MLAs and local self-governments and those for the local development would be considered. Awareness drives would be conducted to make people willing to share the footage from the CCTVs installed in houses and public places to police if required. The meeting was attended by police and motor vehicle officials and the personnel of the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC). (PTI)

(This story has not been edited by ETV Bharat and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)