Chennai: An English language learning programme will be taught to the students of government schools in Tamil Nadu in collaboration with the British Council under the Naan Mudhalvan Scheme in a bid to increase employment opportunities.

The training programme aimed at improving English proficiency is being carried out jointly by the Tamil Nadu Skills Development Corporation and the British Council. The training is part of the Naan Mudhalvan Scheme launched on March 1 by Chief Minister MK Stalin aimed at improving skills and increasing employment opportunities for students studying in Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu Skills Development Corporation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the British Council on March 8.

Under the Scheme, an agreement has been reached to provide skills training to the youth, to enable them to pursue intellectual goals and opportunities for economic development in Tamil Nadu, to learn the English language and to integrate education and culture across the globe. Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Skills Development Corporation, Innocent Divya said they are working with the British Council office in Chennai to develop English proficiency.

“The Chief Minister's dream is that Government School Students speak English fluently. Speech training will also be provided at the school level according to the age of the students and the curriculum will be designed for this,” Divya said. For school students, training will be given on the basis of the ability, and for college students, on the basis of interviews in order to get a job after graduation. It is also planned to identify the vocational skills offered to students by universities in the UK to train Tamil Nadu students, she said.

Director of the British Council South India, Janaka Pushpanathan said the training will help the students in employment.

