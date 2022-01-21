Kozhikode: With skyrocketing prices of expensive camping vehicles, Akash Krishna, a mechanical engineering student from Kozhikode in Kerala, has found a convenient hack for his passion of travelling - by putting together a 'camper cycle', a combination of a camper capsule and a bicycle.

Having first made a geared bicycle using materials from a scrap shop, Krishna proceeded to attach the 'camper capsule' to his ride.

Based on a platform of PVC boards on metal frame, the capsule has enough space for two people to sleep inside it. It also consists of amenities such as a fridge, an inverter, a water cooler, TV as well as a security alarm. Electricity generation occurs via solar panels fitted on top of the capsule.

Furthermore, the vehicle, which uses scooter tires, has a motor fitted to it which helps it climb slopes.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Krishna says he spent around Rs 65,000 to set up the camper vehicle.

He further said that he wishes to travel across India using his camper, and will approach the Motor Vehicles Department to get necessary permission for road-leaglity. The engineering student said, however, that for now, he wants to try out travelling within Kerala.

Also read: Watch: The Majestic View From Vanjangi Hills