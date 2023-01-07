Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the bagging of Rs 1.13 crore job package by Sahil Ali, a student of MTech at the International Institute of Professional Studies (IIPS), Devi Ahilya University, Indore, in Madhya Pradesh, the Vice-Chancellor, faculty members and students were greatly elated. The impressive package was offered by a Netherlands-based company.

VC Dr Renu Jain while sharing information about the remarkable placement, said, "First I would like to give thanks to members of the placement cell for taking pain in arranging recruitment drive for the students. My sincere thanks to them for making tireless efforts to achieve this feat. The highest job offer package enhances the image of the University."

Sahil Ali who bagged the highest package, speaking to reporters, said, "In my previous recruitment process, I was offered Rs 46 lakh package. But I was waiting for the good opening, which finally happened. The family members were amazed after hearing the package by the Netherlands based company. Although started preparing early during the first year of the studies. I am thankful to my teachers for encouraging me to achieve the feat."

At least one hundred Blue Chip companies made a beeline to Devi Ahilya University situated in Indore in Madhya Pradesh to recruit students, the university authorities said. More than 1,300 job offers on different posts were made to the students.