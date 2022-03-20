Hyderabad: Falling off a bike would result in serious injuries. Wouldn’t it be nice if people remained safe during bike accidents? Chitta Sri Yasaswi Kashyap thought the same. Without further delay, he devised an appliance that minimises risk during road accidents.

Kashyap wanted to create something unique while he was studying engineering. He joined Mechanical Engineering at Shreyas Engineering College in 2016. During his stint, he came up with the idea of Safe Accident (Sadent). "We cannot prevent an accident at all times, but we could minimise the risk of damage and save lives. Kashyap says that Sadent not only helps reduce injuries, but also is user-friendly."

Kashyap, a resident of Hyderabad’s Nagole, where he lives with his parents Chitta Visweswarudu and Krishna Kumari. They encouraged their son’s initiative and decided to help him with his project. With his parents’ funding and pocket money, Kashyap created Sadent within Rs 50,000. He registered a startup named SC Enterprises to promote the appliance.

Sadent has a seat belt and airbags mechanism, which reduce the impact of accidents. Three sensors, one underneath the seat of the two-wheeler and one each in the handles are arranged. Airbags are attached beside the sensors. During an accident, the sensor at the edge of the handle would integrate with the insulator underneath the seat. The chemical reaction in the insulator would produce nitrogen, making the airbag on the falling side of the bike inflate. This minimises injuries to both the rider and pillion rider.

Kashyap further notes that the seatbelt mechanism in two-wheelers can be a lifesaver. When a bike crashes into a tree or a vehicle, the rider is likely to be flung into the air, resulting in fatal injuries. In order to tackle this, he has incorporated the seatbelt mechanism into his innovation. Kashyap’s Sadent bagged Innovator at every home 2020, an initiative by the Telangana government. Furthermore, Sadent made it to the top six among 160 applications in the Global Student Entrepreneurship (GSP) award. Kashyap’s friends say that he had put in a lot of effort into making the Sadent and that he would go places with the right kind of financial push.

Thanks to Kashyap’s perseverance for four years, Sadent became what it is, an innovative device that saves lives. Kashyap, however, says that he faced a fund crunch during the process. He is confident of producing Sadent at optimum cost and making it available in the market for less than Rs 15,000 if the government could support him.