New Delhi : An engineering student has been booked for allegedly touching the emergency door of a Delhi-bound flight, the police said on Monday. According to the police, the accused engineering student was travelling from Chennai to Delhi on Saturday. The police said the accused touched the emergency gate during the flight.

Noticing this, the flight crew stopped him and reported to the flight captain, who decided to report the incident to the police. However, the accused said he didn't want to open the emergency door, but had only touched its handle. The police have said that a notice has been served to the accused and legal action is being taken against him. Although, he has not been arrested, but he will have to appear in court, they said.

A passenger on an IndiGo, Chennai-Tiruchirappalli flight had opened the emergency door on December 10, 2022. Later a senior DGCA official had told "The incident was duly reported. It appears that the passenger opened the RH emergency exit door by mistake while the aircraft was still on the ground. The crew moved in swiftly and all appropriate action to restore airworthiness such as reinstalling the door, pressurisation check was carried out before the flight was cleared for departure. No safety protocol was compromised with."

Union Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had said "It is important to look at the facts. The (emergency) door was opened by him by mistake when the flight was on the ground and after all checks, the flight was allowed to take off. He also apologized for the mistake. All protocols were followed and DGCA has investigated the matter. It was found all protocols were followed and pressurization was also checked." (ANI)

