Bhubaneswar: An engineer has fallen prey to a nude video call trap laid by cyber fraudsters and lost Rs 25 lakh from his bank account. The engineer works at Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) in Bhubaneswar. He received a text message on his WhatsApp. Later, he received a nude video call from the fraudster, who started blackmailing him by impersonating a CBI officer. The engineer had to pay Rs 25 lakh to the fraudster.

“I did not know the person, who texted me on WhatsApp. After receiving the message, I got a video call on WhatsApp. When I received it I found the person nude and soon I disconnected the call. Later, the fraudster morphed the screenshot taken during the video call and started blackmailing me,” said the victim. The cyber police launched a probe into the matter after the victim lodged a complaint with the cyber police in that regard.