New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Monday said that its preliminary investigation into the October 12 SpiceJet incident has revealed that engine oil was found in the bleed-off valve which led to the oil entering the aircraft air conditioning system resulting in smoke in the cabin.

The SpiceJet flight SG 3735 from Goa to Hyderabad had to make an emergency landing in Hyderabad in the flight even as passengers were safely disembarked through the emergency exits.

In its preliminary probe into the incident, the aviation regulator, apart from other measures, has ordered SpiceJet to inspect all 28 engines of the operational Q-400 fleet of 14 aircraft within one week.

"Engine Oil Samples to be taken and sent to Pratt & Whitney Canada for PW150A OIL ANALYSIS TECHNOLOGY to ascertain the presence of metal and carbon seal particles. Inspection of bleed-off valve screen and housing for evidence of oil wetness," the DGCA ordered the low-cost carrier.

The DGCA also referred to a similar incident in the recent past involving PWC 150A Engine, which had also "shop visited Standard Aero - Singapore for overhaul, Spicejet was directed that no engine shall be sent to Standard AeroSingapore till the investigation is completed".

The aviation regulator said the matter has been further examined in detail and ordered SpiceJet to take multiple actions including: "Engine Oil Samples to be periodically drawn every 15 days instead of presently 30 days and sent to Pratt & Whitney Canada for PW 150A OIL ANALYSIS TECHNOLOGY to ascertain presence of metal and carbon seal particles ."

"One time Boroscopic inspection of all operational engines within one week and completion of the boroscopic inspection on 3 engines, which have been received from Standard Aero, Singapore by tonight. To introduce inspection of bleed-off valve screen and housing for evidence of oil wetness during every weekly chec," the DGCA said in a statement.

"Immediate inspection of Magnetic Chip Detectors (MCD) for presence of any metal particles on reporting of fault 938 in the Central Display system which otherwise is a class 2 fault and calls for inspection within the next 65 flight hours. In case of detection of any metal particles, boroscopic inspection of the engine shall be carried out prior to release of aircraft," the statement read.

The DGCA said it is keeping a close watch on the situation and shall take all appropriate action to avert any untoward incident.