Shajehanpur (Uttar Pradesh): The engine of the Ganga-Sutlej Express was detached while the train was moving. The incident happened near Miranpur Railway Station. After decoupling from the rake, the engine went ahead up to a kilometre. Fortunately, no casualty was reported, said sources. The train was on its way to Bareli from Shahjehanpur. When the train was passing through Miranpur Katra Railway Station at around 8 am on Monday the engine of the train suddenly separated from the rest of the coaches and went ahead up to one kilometre.

The incident triggered a commotion among passengers. When the train was stopped, the passengers got down from bogies. Later, the engine was brought back. Somehow the train was brought to Shahjehanpur Railway Station. After repairing the coupling, the train resumed its onward journey. The train was delayed by an hour.