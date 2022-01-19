Ludhiana: The raids were conducted on the premises of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's relatives, in which disproportionate assets worth Rs 6 crore were recovered. Sleuths from the Enforcement Directorate raided the houses of relatives of Channi. These raids were pertaining to illegal sand quarrying activities in Punjab.

"Incriminating documents and a sum of unaccounted money of Rs 4 crore were seized during the raid of Bhupinder's house and Rs 2 crore was recovered from Punjab CM's another relative Kapur. These raids were conducted in Ludhiana," added the source.

The matter dates back to 2018 when an FIR had been registered with a police station in Mohali. Though, after the FIR, the illegal sand mining activities had been stopped, the raids by the Enforcement Directorate were conducted recently, stated the source.

Talking about the ED crackdown on illegal sand quarrying, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, said, "I was being targeted. Besides, pressure is being mounted on me ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls. This is not good for a democracy. We are ready to fight."

