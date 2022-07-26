ED issue notice to CSI Moderator and Sourth Kerala Bishop
Published on: 22 minutes ago
ED issue notice to CSI Moderator and Sourth Kerala Bishop
Published on: 22 minutes ago
Kochi: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday issued notice to Church of South India (CSI) Moderator & South Kerala Bishop Dharmaraj Rasalam and ordered them to appear before the probe agency on Wednesday. The probe pertains to an alleged money laundering case in connection with church-run Karakonam Medical College.
Loading...