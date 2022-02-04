Chandigarh: The ED would have got evidences against Chanranjit Singh Chann's nephew in the illegal quarrying case. The onus is on Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh to explain to people from where his nephew amassed the money, BJP spokesperson Anil Sarin said. "Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi says its a political vendetta, but I wanted to ask from the Congress party that when the election comes closer, they get the license to loot the state. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is an independent organization and functions without any political interference," said BJP spokesperson Anil Sarin.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on late Thursday evening arrested Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey in an illegal sand mining case from Jalandhar after day-long questioning. Honey was being questioned at ED's office at Jalandhar. ED arrested Honey under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He is likely to be produced later in the day before a Special Court at Mohali.

ED's action came around 20 days after it seized more than Rs 10 crore, gold worth above 21 lakh and a Rolex watch worth Rs 12 lakh from the residential premises of Bhupinder Singh Honey, and others in connection with an alleged illegal sand mining case. The ED had declared the recoveries after it concluded its two-day raid conducted on the business and residential premises of the accused persons and their associates in over a dozen places at Mohali, Ludhiana, Rupnagar, Fatehgarh Sahib and Pathankot.

