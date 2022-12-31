Delhi : A 45-year-old gym owner was allegedly shot dead by some unknown miscreants at a buzzing Delhi Preet Vihar market place at 7.30 pm on Friday evening. The gym owner identified as Mahinder was running a chain of gyms and body building equipment named as Energie gym and Spa.

According to the police, three unidentified miscreants barged into the gym and pumped bullets into his head that caused his death immediately. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

"According to the initial information, around 7:30 pm a gym owner named Mahinder was shot dead by an unknown person inside his office in Preet Vihar. The probe into the case is underway," said Amrutha Guguloth, Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Delhi.

According to initial investigation police are of opinion that the murders were well aware of the person and the surrounding area. “They took away the DVR of CCTV from the shop to hide their identity. This is a very significant clue to the case because this proves that the miscreants have done enough recce of the place before going for the final assault,” a senior police officer said.

When asked whether the miscreants have been identified, the senior police officer said, “We are trying to find it the people behind the murder. We are analysing the video footage of the CCTV of the neigbouring shops and market place to identify the people who entered into the shop at that time. We hope to crack the murder case very soon”.

Meanwhile Delhi Police crime branch and Forensic science laboratory (FSL) experts have visited the spot and collected samples for testing. When asked about the reason behind the murder, the officer said, “It is difficult to say at this point of investigation but prima facie evidences suggest that it is because of rivalry – business or otherwise. We are conducting a detailed investigation”.