Rohtas: The minor rock edict built by Mauryan Empire Ashoka in Sasaram, located in the present-day Rohtas district of Bihar, has come to light for alleged encroachment attempts. The edicts, located in Kaimur hills situated on the eastern side of Sasaram city and estimated to have been built nearly 2,300 years ago, came under the spotlight on Thursday owing to what appears to be a 'mazaar' (memorial) for a saint named 'Kajaria Baba' being erected at the site which is closed off to visitors.

While historians and educationists deny the historical site's link to any religious figure, things took a political spin on Thursday as various sides offered their take on the problem, and the respective solutions to resolve it.

"The way rock edicts of the great Mauryan Emperor Ashoka have been encroached upon in Sasaram is extremely unfortunate. It is very clear from this that there is no rule of law under Nitish Kumar in Bihar. Despite many notifications by various departments of the Government of India, nothing to this effect has been done - this is appeasement.

Ashok was the first to dream of a united India. We, to this day, use symbols such as Ashok Chakra. Therefore, we demand you deliver justice on this issue immediately. Failing this, we will arrange for a mega protest in Sasaram on October 1 and take this forward," Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council, Samrat Choudhary, said.

Reflecting on the issue, renowned educationist Dr. Rajendra Singh said that the issue started about two decades back. "In 2002, some people claimed that the site was a burial place for Kajaria Baba and installed a gate there.

In November 1875, this place was visited by Indian history and archeology enthusiast Alexander Cunningham, who was passing through Madhya Pradesh at the time but decided to take a detour to reach here. He, alongside several others, have mentioned this place in their accounts," Singh said.

Professor and subject expert Alauddin Ajiji, meanwhile, observed that the tomb was not authentic. "The site is in no way related to the resting place of any saint. This is entirely the creation of anti-social elements," he said, adding however that the government, too, was lax in its approach to the issue.

"The government and the archeology department have been made aware of the issue time and again. This (edict) is a national heritage, and needs to be protected," he stated.

The issue was taken up on Thursday by JDU Parliamentary Board President Upendra Kushwaha, who said he had observed it and work would begin soon. "The dispute related to Emperor Ashoka's inscription at Sasaram is quite old. It is regrettable that this has not been resolved till now.

However, it will happen soon. I have spoken to other officials including the District Magistrate. Everyone has assured me. The central government is also expected to make a comprehensive plan for its development," he tweeted out.