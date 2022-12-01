Banka (Bihar): In an absurd incident, a 2 km long road connecting two villages in Bihar's Banka district disappeared within the night. Now the villagers are approaching the officials to get back their only road which gives them connectivity with the rest of the world. As reported, the incident happened in Kharouni village under the Rajoun block of the district where a kutcha-road connecting Kharouni and Khadampur villages disappeared one fine day morning and turned into a field ploughed by a tractor. As villagers witnessed it at first, they, too, were shocked, but later they figured out that the road was ploughed by a tractor and turned into a field for cultivation by some muscleman belonging to the neighbouring village.

First, villagers of Khadampur opposed the act and approached villagers of Kharouni, but the troublemakers retaliated by attacking those villagers and threatening them with sticks and rods. Afterwards, the victim villagers submitted an application to Circle Officer Mohammad Moinuddin on Wednesday seeking intervention and action in the matter. "The matter of encroachment on a road has come to my notice, it will be investigated and if found to be correct, the encroachment will be removed immediately. Along with this, action will also be taken against the encroachers,'' said Mohammad Moinuddin, Circle Officer, Rajoun.