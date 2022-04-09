Srinagar (J&K): An encounter started in the Sirhama area of Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir, informed police on Saturday. "Based on the credible input about the presence of militants, a joint team of Police, Army's 3 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the area," a senior police official said.

The firefight between militants and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of militants. As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where militants were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

"As soon as the team of forces approached the suspected spot, militants fired upon them which was retaliated triggering a gunfight," the official said, adding that the internet has also been snapped in several areas of the district as a precautionary measure. Meanwhile, another encounter is underway at ChakiSamad, DH Pora area of the Kulgam district, police said.

