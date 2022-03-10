Srinagar: An encounter raged between militants and security forces in south Kashmir's Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning.

As per a police spokesman, the firefight started in Naina Batpora village of Pulwama district this morning shortly the security forces laid a cordon there following inputs about the presence of militants. "Encounter has started at Naina Batpora area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, " Kashmir Police wrote in a Tweet.

According to reports, as the search party of the security forces approached the suspected area, the hiding militants opened fire on the personnel, who retaliated thus triggering an encounter. Two militants are believed to be trapped at the encounter site.