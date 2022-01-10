Srinagar: Two militants were killed in an encounter in south Kashmir's Kulgam district during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, police said.

A police official said that two unidentified militants were killed in the gunfight that raged in Hasanpora village of Kulgam.

On Sunday evening, a joint team of Police, Army, and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation based on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of the militants in the area, the official said. "As the joint team of forces intensified searches towards the target spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces triggering a gunfight," he said.

Kashmir Zone Police also confirmed on its official Twitter handle the killing of two militants in the gunfight.

This was the seventh encounter in the first nine days of 2022. As many as 13 militants have been killed so far this year. South Kashmir has seen majority of those gunfights.

