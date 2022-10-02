Shopinan (J&k): Encounter started in the Baskuchan Imamsahib area of Shopian district of South Kashmir on Sunday, police said. They further revealed that upon receiving specific input about the presence of terrorists in the area security forces started a cordon and rescue operation.

Police said that during the search operations, the militants suddenly opened fire on the security forces who retaliated startibg an encounter. They also said that a gun battle has started between the security forces and militants.

"#Encounter has started at Baskuchan area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police stated in a tweet.

Earlier on Friday, two local terrorists linked with the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed after an encounter in Baramulla. Jammu and Kashmir Police had gotten intelligence input on the presence of terrorists in Yedipora village in the Pattan area of District Baramulla. A joint cordon-and-search operation was launched by police, Army and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in the area.

During the search operation, as the joint search party approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the security forces which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter. Police had said in the ensuing encounter, two local terrorists linked with the proscribed terror outfit JeM were killed. They have been identified as Yawar Shafi Bhat, a resident of Kalampora Pulwama and Aamir Hussain Bhat, a resident of Veshro Shopian.

As per police records, both the killed terrorists were categorized terrorists and had recently joined the terrorist ranks. Both were involved in terror crime cases including attacks on Police/ security forces and civilian atrocities.

According to J-K Police, preliminary investigation and intelligence-based inputs had revealed that the killed terrorists were tasked to attack the ongoing Army Recruitment Rally (Agniveer) in Baramulla to derail the recruitment rally and disturb the youth who are eager to join the mainstream. However, their elimination has helped Police/SF in repulsing such nefarious plans.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including an AKS74U rifle with three magazines, and a pistol with a magazine were recovered from the site of the encounter. All the recovered materials had been taken into case records for further investigation. In this regard, a case under relevant sections of law was registered and further investigation is in progress.

Meanwhile, J-K Police, along with Army, had recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition including seven AK-47 rifles, two Pistols, 21 AK magazines, 1,190 rounds, 132 Pistol rounds, 13 grenades and other incriminating materials in Nowshera Nard, Gurez area of Bandipora district on Friday. In this regard, a case under relevant sections of law was registered and an investigation has been initiated.