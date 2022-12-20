Shopian (Jammu & Kashmir): Three terrorists belonging to Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were killed in an encounter that started between the militants and the security forces in Munjh Marg area of Zainapora in Shopian district on Tuesday, sources said. Two of the neutralised terrorists were identified as Lateef Lone of Shopian and Umer Nazir of Anantnag.

Lateef was involved in the killing of Kashmiri Pandit Purana Krishna Bhat while Umer Nazir was involved in the killing of Till Bahadur Tapa of Nepal. The security agencies comprising of the Rashtriya Rifles (RR), the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and others are on the job. One AK47 rifle and two pistols were recovered, the police said.

The Kashmir Zone Police tweeted from their official handle: "#Encounter started at Munjh Marg area of Shopian district. Police and Security Forces are on the job. Details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice ."